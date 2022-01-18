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SHOCKING! In YAHS Prophecies 47 & 153! Physical (from mad Science) & Spiritual Clones (like Prosperity Pimps Benny Hinn/many people on TV) In Description see more. Please Pray over Food! (mirrored)
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111 views • January 18, 2022
this is a mirrored video
Excerpts about Spiritual Clones below from Prophecy 24 Part 2 Beware The Yeast of the Pharisees!
Spoken through the anointing of RUACH ha KODESH
to Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
November 15, 1998 12:00 PM
“Beware of the cloning spirits also called walk-in spirits. For I warn you now MY Children this is satan's newest weapon that has gone unnoticed. There are souls who have given themselves over to satan asking satan for blessings or protection. But there is no protection or blessing to be found. Instead demons have taken over their personalities and souls."
“Can't you see satan sends his cloning spirits to clone a person that once was Holy. But they turned away from me because of greed, pride, sin, or lack of faith. Yet now that cloning spirit now speaks forth MY words yet no RUACH ha KODESH is within. Only a clone of hell disguised as an angel of light. I will hold you responsible for sowing seed into ministries that lead MY People to false doctrines. These churches grow in abundance like a glutton they consume the wealth. Just because they are the biggest ministry does not mean they are the best.”
A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
Excerpts about Spiritual Clones below from Prophecy 24 Part 2 Beware The Yeast of the Pharisees!
Spoken through the anointing of RUACH ha KODESH
to Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
November 15, 1998 12:00 PM
“Beware of the cloning spirits also called walk-in spirits. For I warn you now MY Children this is satan's newest weapon that has gone unnoticed. There are souls who have given themselves over to satan asking satan for blessings or protection. But there is no protection or blessing to be found. Instead demons have taken over their personalities and souls."
“Can't you see satan sends his cloning spirits to clone a person that once was Holy. But they turned away from me because of greed, pride, sin, or lack of faith. Yet now that cloning spirit now speaks forth MY words yet no RUACH ha KODESH is within. Only a clone of hell disguised as an angel of light. I will hold you responsible for sowing seed into ministries that lead MY People to false doctrines. These churches grow in abundance like a glutton they consume the wealth. Just because they are the biggest ministry does not mean they are the best.”
A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
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