Situation Update, Sep 30, 2022 - Weather weapons targeting human infrastructure to achieve Extinction Level Event (ELE)

0:00 Hurricane Ian

12:35 Vaccines

34:07 Dane Wigington

1:15:20 Emergency Comms





- Featuring Dane Wigington of Geoengineering Watch who says Hurricane Ian was weaponized

- The storm took offline 50% of North America's phosphate fertilizer production

- Supply chain disruptions mean REBUILDING Florida will take years

- Black mold is about to start growing in all the water-saturated buildings and homes

- Second interview with hurricane first responder who says US Coast Guard has massive stockpile of BODY BAGS

- Actress takes vaccine, sees half her face PARALYZED, and says she would take it again

- San Francisco hands out free monkeypox vaccines to black people (no whites), trans and prostitutes

- US Congress military aid to Ukraine hits $65 billion, but no money for US border wall







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





