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Renegade M17 Field Trauma Kit - Reviews From the Bunker
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68 views • July 07, 2020
Today we'll be reviewing the Renegade M17 First Aid Trauma Kit. It is a pretty comprehensive medical kit for field use such as camping or survival situations.
Renegade M17 First Aid Trauma Kit
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B012CBJIRK/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&;psc=1
Tweezer Guru Set
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B075HJ1WNR/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o01_s01?ie=UTF8&;psc=1
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
Renegade M17 First Aid Trauma Kit
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B012CBJIRK/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&;psc=1
Tweezer Guru Set
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B075HJ1WNR/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o01_s01?ie=UTF8&;psc=1
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
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