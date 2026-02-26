PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Decalcify the Pineal Gland from Fluoride

Video going over 40 Things & Activities that Might Help Decalcify the Pineal Gland from Fluoride by Danny “HowToDieOfNothing.com” Tseng, Founder & Chief EDUCATION Officer of

Linktr.ee/Healthmerica & tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

To view the full list, visit any of

tinyurl.com/HowToDecalcifyThePinealGland

tinyurl.com/PinealGlandDecalcification

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxThePinealGland

1. Sun-gazing & using the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet Vitamin D Lamp by

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags on down, enter code

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

View a presentation @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBvitaminDLight

$$$ To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out

https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

OR

tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDlamp

Learn all about sunlight & vitamin D for health at any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight

tinyurl.com/LightForDummies

2. put some purple amethyst crystals under your pillow. Better yet, sleep on RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst/black tourmaline pillow &/or massage table-sized Biomat Professional filled with over 30 pounds of amethyst by

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

or

https://biomats.com/danny-tseng

To view a list of ~40 health & financial benefits by becoming a Richway customer &/or distributor on my global T.E.A.M., visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

Contact me w/ ?'s about Richway's products, their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for a one-time USD$80 registration fee before filling-out:

https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway

, or to schedule a 15-mins. demo session by lying-down on my Biomat Pro &/or Minimat if you're willing to come to my south Florida condo at:

7081 ENVIRON BLVD

APT 639

LAUDERHILL FL 33319

786.441.2727

cell: 305.297.9360

toll-free: 1+800.250.8975

[email protected]

For faster svc, contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra

[email protected]

303.915.7707

3. sound healing & vibrational therapy such as by lying-down on the BioAcoustic Mat also by

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

or

https://biomats.com/danny-tseng

To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or other products, contact Richway’s co-founder, Calvin Kim, in Hi

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

& tell him that Independent Sales Associate, Danny Tseng, referred you

4. drinking distilled water. For a couple USA-made stainless steel distiller companies, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies

tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

5. maximum your distance from -- while minimizing your exposure duration to -- all sources of man-made/non-native electromagnetic fields (nnEMFs). Learn why & how at any of

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies

https://bit.ly/EMFForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/EMFs4dummies

6. blue-green algae such as Aphanizomenon flos-aquae by

https://e3live.com/howtodieofnothing



To become a FREE e3Live Ambassador, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/ShareE3Live

7. clean chlorella & spirulina by

https://tinyurl.com/MikeAdamsHealthRangerStore

8. other alkaline & chlorophyll-rich foods

9. iodine in the below 3 items:

a. "Perfect Iodine" by

https://shop.activationproducts.com/howtodieofnothing

To become an ActivationProducts affiliate, fill-out

tinyurl.com/JoinActivationProducts–COMING SOON!

b. GlobalHealing.com's Detoxadine at

https://tinyurl.com/GlobalHealingStore

c. Lugol's Iodine Solution by

https://JCrowsLLC.com/?aff=560

10. magnesium in "Ease" topical spray by

https://shop.activationproducts.com/howtodieofnothing

11. organic, unheated raw (&, ideally, fermented) cacao like found in Jennies Organic Coconut Cacao Bite sold at Costco & delivered by visiting my $10 off Instacart referral link

https://www.instacart.com/?code=DTSENG1F0C0

12. 100% planet-based, NATURAL melatonin found in Herbatonin by

symphonynaturalhealth.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=4&affid=143

13. total darkness after sunset. INVE$T in blackout curtains by

https://tinyurl.com/BestBlackoutCurtain

https://sleepoutcurtains.com/?sca_ref=5446380.dult4tBhOz

To learn about the healthiest lighting to use after sunset & how to block from man-made blue light -- as well as how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food -- visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop