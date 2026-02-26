PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Decalcify the Pineal Gland from Fluoride

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video going over 40 Things & Activities that Might Help Decalcify the Pineal Gland from Fluoride by Danny “HowToDieOfNothing.com” Tseng, Founder & Chief EDUCATION Officer of
Linktr.ee/Healthmerica & tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
To view the full list, visit any of
tinyurl.com/HowToDecalcifyThePinealGland
tinyurl.com/PinealGlandDecalcification
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxThePinealGland
1. Sun-gazing & using the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet Vitamin D Lamp by
https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v
To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code
DANNY
To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags on down, enter code
HOWTODIEOFNOTHING
View a presentation @ any of
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation
tinyurl.com/95percentUVBvitaminDLight
$$$ To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out
https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v
OR
tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDlamp
Learn all about sunlight & vitamin D for health at any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight
tinyurl.com/LightForDummies
2. put some purple amethyst crystals under your pillow. Better yet, sleep on RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst/black tourmaline pillow &/or massage table-sized Biomat Professional filled with over 30 pounds of amethyst by
or
https://biomats.com/danny-tseng
To view a list of ~40 health & financial benefits by becoming a Richway customer &/or distributor on my global T.E.A.M., visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat
OR
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
Contact me w/ ?'s about Richway's products, their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for a one-time USD$80 registration fee before filling-out:
https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway
, or to schedule a 15-mins. demo session by lying-down on my Biomat Pro &/or Minimat if you're willing to come to my south Florida condo at:
7081 ENVIRON BLVD
APT 639
LAUDERHILL FL 33319
786.441.2727
cell: 305.297.9360
toll-free: 1+800.250.8975
For faster svc, contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra
303.915.7707
3. sound healing & vibrational therapy such as by lying-down on the BioAcoustic Mat also by
or
https://biomats.com/danny-tseng
To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or other products, contact Richway’s co-founder, Calvin Kim, in Hi
cell: 1+808.382.8816
& tell him that Independent Sales Associate, Danny Tseng, referred you
4. drinking distilled water. For a couple USA-made stainless steel distiller companies, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies
tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies
https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration
5. maximum your distance from -- while minimizing your exposure duration to -- all sources of man-made/non-native electromagnetic fields (nnEMFs). Learn why & how at any of
https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies
https://tinyurl.com/EMFs4dummies
6. blue-green algae such as Aphanizomenon flos-aquae by
https://e3live.com/howtodieofnothing
To become a FREE e3Live Ambassador, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/ShareE3Live
7. clean chlorella & spirulina by
https://tinyurl.com/MikeAdamsHealthRangerStore
8. other alkaline & chlorophyll-rich foods
9. iodine in the below 3 items:
a. "Perfect Iodine" by
https://shop.activationproducts.com/howtodieofnothing
To become an ActivationProducts affiliate, fill-out
tinyurl.com/JoinActivationProducts–COMING SOON!
b. GlobalHealing.com's Detoxadine at
https://tinyurl.com/GlobalHealingStore
c. Lugol's Iodine Solution by
https://JCrowsLLC.com/?aff=560
10. magnesium in "Ease" topical spray by
https://shop.activationproducts.com/howtodieofnothing
11. organic, unheated raw (&, ideally, fermented) cacao like found in Jennies Organic Coconut Cacao Bite sold at Costco & delivered by visiting my $10 off Instacart referral link
https://www.instacart.com/?code=DTSENG1F0C0
12. 100% planet-based, NATURAL melatonin found in Herbatonin by
symphonynaturalhealth.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=4&affid=143
13. total darkness after sunset. INVE$T in blackout curtains by
https://tinyurl.com/BestBlackoutCurtain
https://sleepoutcurtains.com/?sca_ref=5446380.dult4tBhOz
To learn about the healthiest lighting to use after sunset & how to block from man-made blue light -- as well as how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food -- visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop