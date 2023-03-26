Create New Account
Die letzte Schlacht (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
From Truth And Other Lies
Published 16 hours ago |

In diesem Video sagt Andreas alles, was es zu sagen gibt.

ES GEHT UM ALLES!

Werden seine Worte von der Menschheit erhört?


Wenn ihr es wichtig findet, leitet es gerne weiter...


Viele Grüße,

FTAOL-Mirror


Unsere Kanäle:

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies


Musik:

The All Spark - Steve Jablonsky

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDNoRTFNExk


Optimus - Steve Jablonsky

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMr8iLnfr4s


Für Andreas, Deutschland, Europa und die Welt!

Danke für deine Worte!


Originalvideo:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Die-letzte-Schlacht2022:1

Wuwox: https://www.wuwox.com/w/tUhbpotMhEDwuo5tgeU1ez

Keywords
soldierrevolutiondemonstrationwahrheitdeutschlandwarriorweltkriegkriegerwiderstanddeutsches reichftaolfrom truth and other liesandreas kress

