Die letzte Schlacht (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

In diesem Video sagt Andreas alles, was es zu sagen gibt.
ES GEHT UM ALLES!
Werden seine Worte von der Menschheit erhört?
Wenn ihr es wichtig findet, leitet es gerne weiter...
Viele Grüße,
FTAOL-Mirror
Unsere Kanäle:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
Musik:
The All Spark - Steve Jablonsky
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDNoRTFNExk
Optimus - Steve Jablonsky
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMr8iLnfr4s
Für Andreas, Deutschland, Europa und die Welt!
Danke für deine Worte!
Originalvideo:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Die-letzte-Schlacht2022:1
Wuwox: https://www.wuwox.com/w/tUhbpotMhEDwuo5tgeU1ez
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.