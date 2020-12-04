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Toronto Protest And Street Dance And FREEDOM PARADE, UNCUT!
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45 views • December 04, 2020
Downtown Toronto is beginning to look a whole lot like it did back in the 1980s where people had a good time and danced in the streets just for the hell of it.
As our freedoms are taken away from us, we need to take them back and 10,000 Torontonians did just that. This is me walking with the crowd, and the footage is uncut directly from my live Facebook feed.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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As our freedoms are taken away from us, we need to take them back and 10,000 Torontonians did just that. This is me walking with the crowd, and the footage is uncut directly from my live Facebook feed.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
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