Dr. Sherri Tenpenny INTERVIEWS Dr. Lee Merritt -- The Medical Industry Has Now Been Weaponized (AIRED: 4/18/2021)

Dr. Merritt has been in the private practice of Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She has had a long interest in wellness and fitness and has been certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.She is married and the proud mother of two sons, one of whom carries on the fourth-generation medical tradition as a General Surgeon, and the other, with a real job as an Electrical Engineer. In her spare time, Dr. Merritt raises chickens, gardens and enjoys a rural Midwest lifestyle.Today, we discussed her perspectives on COVID, the uselessness of masks (from a surgeon's perspective!), the fraud of the PCR testing, the interesting perspective that nearly 90% of people with serious COVID infection are type-A blood type, the importance of vitamin D and so much more! We packed a ton of information into this hour. Don't miss it - and please share!You have known Dr. Sherri Tenpenny for more than two decades as the go-to expert on problems associated with vaccines. Did you know she is also an expert in many other areas related to natural health and health freedom?In addition to in-depth discussions about vaccines, The Tenpenny Files will explore a wide variety of topics – from breast health and iodine to global vaccine politics to environmental activism - all subjects that impact your health freedom and bodily autonomy.Join The Tenpenny Files Premium podcast for exclusive, member-only content:Become a Patron:Join us on Telegram:https://t.me/DrTenpennyJoin our email list: Sign Up With Dr. TAll of our educational offerings: DrTenpenny.com