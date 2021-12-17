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An Economy In Decline
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61 views • December 17, 2021
[Bidan]’s reckless policies are hurting America.
A lot of what we are seeing was predictable.
The inflation we’re now seeing was not unexpected.
Businesses just can’t find enough people.
Millions have dropped out of the labor force because it’s more lucrative for people to stay home.
There is some good news: Wages are going up.
[Bidan] is busy importing new Dem voters.
This will not work out well long term.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6287231999001
A lot of what we are seeing was predictable.
The inflation we’re now seeing was not unexpected.
Businesses just can’t find enough people.
Millions have dropped out of the labor force because it’s more lucrative for people to stay home.
There is some good news: Wages are going up.
[Bidan] is busy importing new Dem voters.
This will not work out well long term.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6287231999001
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