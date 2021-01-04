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3/15/18 #2NDAMREV: YOUR TAXES PAY The SENIOR EXECUTIVE SERVICES and Clinton's (UN)SAFE FAMILIES ACT!
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13 views • January 04, 2021
3/15/18 Attention: This video is protected by the 1st Amendment right to free speech and is the intellectual property of this channel.
For years, Field McConnell has been warning us about the actions of the SES shadow government and now we are finally at a cross roads. It is up to WE, the People, to insist on the disbanding of this unelected group of deep state thugs who live off of tax payer money while systematically destroying this country.
Additionally, the child stealing era put into effect by the Clintons must come to an end. PLEASE SIGN THE PETITION TO DEFUND CPS:
https://www.change.org/p/united-states-congress-stop-the-federal-funding-to-child-protective-services-to-kidnap-our-children
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV!! I receive so much love, positivity and prayers from all of you and I am so appreciative of it!! Let's keep the prayer wave flowing and continue to effect the oscillating standing wave! WE can do THIS bc we ARE FREE!
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Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
For years, Field McConnell has been warning us about the actions of the SES shadow government and now we are finally at a cross roads. It is up to WE, the People, to insist on the disbanding of this unelected group of deep state thugs who live off of tax payer money while systematically destroying this country.
Additionally, the child stealing era put into effect by the Clintons must come to an end. PLEASE SIGN THE PETITION TO DEFUND CPS:
https://www.change.org/p/united-states-congress-stop-the-federal-funding-to-child-protective-services-to-kidnap-our-children
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV!! I receive so much love, positivity and prayers from all of you and I am so appreciative of it!! Let's keep the prayer wave flowing and continue to effect the oscillating standing wave! WE can do THIS bc we ARE FREE!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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