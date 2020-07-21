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Office of Personnel Management (All Govt Classified and Not), Hacked Twice By Three Pakistanis
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125 views • July 21, 2020
A team of three unnamed Pakistani administrators hack the US Government's OPM database with contains social security numbers and classifications of all government employees. Oddly, the FBI protects the names of the perpetrators. Is this the Awan Spy Ring on Capitol Hill striking again?
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