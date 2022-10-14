Create New Account
Even though the U.S. and the West are stepping up their supervision on digital currencies, it won’t help prevent the economic collapse from happening
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago
https://gnews.org/articles/t53497397

10/13/2022 Miles Guo: After the digital currency has become a stable currency with solid value and the CCP has been ended, whoever can resume China’s financial order and the economic standings of Hong Kong and Taiwan in the world, who will be the savior of the world en


