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Jacob Blake, an innocent angel, shot in the back by pigs because he's black, media tells me
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190 views • August 25, 2020
#JacobBlake #Paralyzed #Kenosha #Police #Riot #AllLivesMatter #Media
Jacob Blake, 29, an unarmed black man, was shot seven times by white cop in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday
Police were responding to a domestic incident at a home in the area, though nature of the dispute is unclear
Video shows Blake walking toward an SUV as at least three cops follow with guns drawn
Blake appears to ignore police orders to stop and tries to get into the driver's side of the SUV
That's when at least seven gunshots were heard; Blake's kids were inside car as the events unfolded
Video filmed from another angle shows Blake and at least two cops wrestling on the sidewalk near the car
In the clip, Blake is seen extricating himself from the brawl and walking toward driver's side of the SUV
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said 125 members of the National Guard would be in Kenosha on Monday night
Kenosha police union blasted Evers for 'wholly irresponsible' statement calling shooting 'excessive force'
The Kenosha Police Department declared a state-of-emergency curfew for Monday night beginning at 8pm
The shooting ignited outrage in Kenosha as local residents gathered to protest and denounce the police
Some smashed squad cars and one police officer collapsed to the pavement after he was hit with a brick
Video Source (media cut): https://www.facebook.com/LambsReign/videos/1753880418100367
https://archive.ph/g4mAB
Youtube: youtu.be/__4q4NYihU4
Brighteon: brighteon.com/a322629f-37b9-4637-9a43-d72fe5ec2b9e
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/GUm39U6i1vz0/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vrwro
Jacob Blake, 29, an unarmed black man, was shot seven times by white cop in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday
Police were responding to a domestic incident at a home in the area, though nature of the dispute is unclear
Video shows Blake walking toward an SUV as at least three cops follow with guns drawn
Blake appears to ignore police orders to stop and tries to get into the driver's side of the SUV
That's when at least seven gunshots were heard; Blake's kids were inside car as the events unfolded
Video filmed from another angle shows Blake and at least two cops wrestling on the sidewalk near the car
In the clip, Blake is seen extricating himself from the brawl and walking toward driver's side of the SUV
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said 125 members of the National Guard would be in Kenosha on Monday night
Kenosha police union blasted Evers for 'wholly irresponsible' statement calling shooting 'excessive force'
The Kenosha Police Department declared a state-of-emergency curfew for Monday night beginning at 8pm
The shooting ignited outrage in Kenosha as local residents gathered to protest and denounce the police
Some smashed squad cars and one police officer collapsed to the pavement after he was hit with a brick
Video Source (media cut): https://www.facebook.com/LambsReign/videos/1753880418100367
https://archive.ph/g4mAB
Youtube: youtu.be/__4q4NYihU4
Brighteon: brighteon.com/a322629f-37b9-4637-9a43-d72fe5ec2b9e
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/GUm39U6i1vz0/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vrwro
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