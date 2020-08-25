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Jacob Blake, an innocent angel, shot in the back by pigs because he's black, media tells me
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190 views • August 25, 2020
#JacobBlake #Paralyzed #Kenosha #Police #Riot #AllLivesMatter #Media

Jacob Blake, 29, an unarmed black man, was shot seven times by white cop in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday

Police were responding to a domestic incident at a home in the area, though nature of the dispute is unclear

Video shows Blake walking toward an SUV as at least three cops follow with guns drawn

Blake appears to ignore police orders to stop and tries to get into the driver's side of the SUV

That's when at least seven gunshots were heard; Blake's kids were inside car as the events unfolded
Video filmed from another angle shows Blake and at least two cops wrestling on the sidewalk near the car

In the clip, Blake is seen extricating himself from the brawl and walking toward driver's side of the SUV

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said 125 members of the National Guard would be in Kenosha on Monday night

Kenosha police union blasted Evers for 'wholly irresponsible' statement calling shooting 'excessive force'

The Kenosha Police Department declared a state-of-emergency curfew for Monday night beginning at 8pm

The shooting ignited outrage in Kenosha as local residents gathered to protest and denounce the police

Some smashed squad cars and one police officer collapsed to the pavement after he was hit with a brick

Video Source (media cut): https://www.facebook.com/LambsReign/videos/1753880418100367

https://archive.ph/g4mAB

Youtube: youtu.be/__4q4NYihU4
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crimeriotpolicecriminalsgovernormayorattackednational guardcriminalblack lives matterpolice chiefguardchief7shotbrickloottony eversall lives matterblakejacob blakekenoshaevers
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