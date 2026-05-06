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No country is sovereign with a US base on its soil - Jeffrey Sachs clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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No country is sovereign with a US base on its soil – Jeffrey Sachs 

💬 “These countries are part of America's empire for the last 80 years, so they don't even know what it means to think independently,” Professor Jeffrey Sachs stresses.

“If the country hosts a US military base, it says Iran is the aggressor,” he adds. “They absolutely cannot say the truth about the country that occupies them.”

Washington's mindset is one of total control — which Donald Trump amplifies to "a delusional degree," Sachs stresses.

💬 “We're not going to hold on to the world if we behave this way,” he warns.

Adding:

✡️ Netanyahu picks radical settler seeking to expel Palestinians to head Israel's state land authority

Yehuda Eliyahu, an ally of far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, has been chosen to head the Israel Land Authority — granting him control over 92% of Israel's state land and a budget worth billions of shekels. Eliyahu has previously voiced support for the annexation of the West Bank, the expansion of Israeli settlements, and the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza.

Critics argue that the appointment signals a major escalation in land dispossession policies targeting Palestinians — both in the occupied territories and within Israel itself.

Adding:

Israel seeks to ‘legally’ annex West Bank – report 

Beyond stripping Palestinian officials of authority in Hebron, the new measures by PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s government eliminate the need for military approval of land purchases and place control of the highly sensitive issue of land registration in the hands of Israel’s Justice Ministry across much of the West Bank, the FT reports. 

👉 The steps also empower Israeli authorities to take direct action, including demolishing properties, under the guise of addressing environmental violations or water-related offenses, in areas long managed by the Palestinian Authority.

The decisions “basically remove the final obstacles and barriers that were in place as a remnant of the Oslo Accords to full annexation” of Palestinian territories, Hebrew University of Journalism Professor Yael Berda told the FT. 

🇵🇸 Palestinian Finance Minister Estephan Salameh, for his part, condemned Israel’s actions as “an existential threat,” bemoaning the fact that “there is no real pressure from the international community to stop this.”


@geopolitics_prime

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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