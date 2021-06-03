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Covid-19 Symposium 2021_ Dr Byram Bridle, Viral Immunologist, University of Guelph
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130 views • June 03, 2021
This video was recorded back in February 2021 and provides a background to the video immediately following this one (Pfizer Confidential). It contains critical new medical information that has just come to light regarding adverse effects associated with covid vaccinations
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