Nefarious hold order on my personal mail.

Somebody other than myself put a hold order on my personal mail. This is a felony. I reported it to the Postal Inspection Service who has done nothing. Since then my packages and mail have not been delivered and I am forced to drive to the post office and stand in line to get my mail. The postBOY refuses to deliver my mail. Because I flipped him off a few months ago. Previous to this incident I have had packages in my mailbox tampered with. The jerk postBOY leaves the lid open when it rains. Turns around in my driveway. Smokes cigarettes and takes breaks in front of the window where my dog sees him and barks incessantly. He says he parks there because of the shade. I can assure you...it is NOT A SHADY SPOT.