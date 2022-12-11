⚠️ against the old/*new apostates...

In this video ; under the unction of Holy Spirit we're sending an Apostolic warning against the new apostate ministries/ministers who are purposely leading many astray from the "Big" known named ministers to the "Little" to not known ministers in the Store front churces....and also sending word of encouragement concerning those in the B.O.C. that are seeking freedom and deliverance to keep 🏃♂️ after Jesus ; in due time all that you've been asking of HIM to remove, will come out ,and fall off...in spite of the bullying that comes from the apostate ministers whom are wolves in sheep's clothing, hierlings, thieves, liars, workers of the concision, Vipers and a perverse generation that Jesus spoke of, false prophets ,false teachers and whores of Babylon.
