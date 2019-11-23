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Public Comment before WA State Board of Health August 14, 2019
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54 views • November 23, 2019
Informed Choice WA board members Bernadette Pajer and Jaclyn Gallion address incidents of lies and omissions by the CDC and state and county health officials regarding immunization. Parent Karl Kanthak addresses the lies, omissions, and misinformation by state and county officials during the 2019 legislative session that led to the removal of the personal exemption to Merck's flawed and fraudulent MMR. And parent Bob Runnells presents the history and current status of polio and the IPV in the United States and requests the Board consider removing it from day care and school requirements.
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