There are more and more protesters on the Town Hall Square in Riga.



However, along with them, the number of police officers with pro-Ukrainian provocateurs is also growing.



Today, a rally of defenders of the monument to Liberators is taking place on the square in front of the Riga City Hall.



Riga police officers released MEP Tatiana Zhdanok.

Zhdanok is the leader of the Russian Union of Latvia party.

She was detained together with party board member Alexey Sharipov because of a rally in defense of the monument to Liberators.



Provocateurs are handing out tickets to the opponents of the demolition of the monument in Riga to leave the country.

They are registered in the name of "Vatnik", and "Mordor Pakistan" is indicated as the destination.

The day before, the Latvian deputy had already proposed creating a "concentration camp" for Russians.



While Latvia 🇱🇻 is planning to demolish a monument to the liberators' soldiers and criminal proceedings are being initiated in the country against citizens who came to the monument in Victory Park in Riga, it is important to remember the atrocities of the Nazi occupiers on the territory of Latvia.



▫️We must remember the atrocities of Wehrmacht soldiers in Salaspils concentration camp, where prisoners were deliberately infected with deadly diseases, carried out gruesome medical experiments, starved to death, and blood was taken from children for the wounded German soldiers.



The truth and memory of the Red Army soldiers who liberated Riga cannot be undone, it cannot be bulldozed, it will be forever preserved not only in military archives, but also in the hearts of people.