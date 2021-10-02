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The Highwire Discuss The Meeting of the Covid-19 Giants
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10 views • October 02, 2021
Del Bigtree of The Highwire does a very good job of adding commentary and compressing the 2hr interview of the two into under an hour which is extremely important to understanding the understanding of what the near future will bring us.
But if you do wish to view the full interview it is posted just before this one.
Credit Del Bigtree and The Highwire and McMillan Research
www.thehighwire.com
mcmillanresearch.com/
But if you do wish to view the full interview it is posted just before this one.
Credit Del Bigtree and The Highwire and McMillan Research
www.thehighwire.com
mcmillanresearch.com/
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