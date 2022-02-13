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Wedding scenario
shipshard
shipshard
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2 views • February 13, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B71lmUgn8Sw
Wedding Story:
retro, we rock a limousine, a good gangster with a kind look, machine guns and bandits, a wife who is a witness, and a bride who is about to get married.
We discussed what we would shoot at the upcoming wedding. Confusing scenario.
It was a long time ago 2013, archive

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podcastentertainmenthumorweddingstoriesscriptscreenwriterweddingswedding videolove storylife storieswedding scriptwedding storytangled storytangled scriptwrite a scripthow to write a scriptscriptwritersdiscuss the scriptscript discussiondelusional scriptvideo filming a weddingfilming a weddingwedding scene
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