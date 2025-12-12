Mailyn Salabarria: The Genocide of Cuba & Its Coming Collapse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mailyn Salabarria discusses her escape from communist Cuba, what America represents for her, the current disintegrating state of Cuba and what she considers a genocide of the Cuban people, how regime change may come in just a few years, her thoughts on brewing U.S. military action on Venezuela and Mexico, and the struggle for liberty worldwide today.
About Mailyn Salabarria
Mailyn Salabarria: born in Cuba and made in the USA.
For the last fifteen years, Mailyn has been a relentless advocate of individual natural rights, small government and not taking our freedom for granted. She is passionate about education and a staunch defender of parental rights.
Mailyn has lived in the United States since 2001. She has a Law Degree from Havana University and an MS in Mass Communication and Journalism from Florida International University. She has worked as a professional interpreter and translator, has been a small business owner, and is a graduate of the Leadership Program of the Rockies. She is a graduate of the Leadership Program of the Rockies, a Heritage Academy Fellow and one of the America Federation for Children’s Hispanic Leaders in Education. She is a public speaker, and an outreach and engagement consultant nationwide.
Her motto is freedom versus force. She is a mother of two.
