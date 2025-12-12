Mailyn Salabarria: The Genocide of Cuba & Its Coming Collapse

Mailyn Salabarria discusses her escape from communist Cuba, what America represents for her, the current disintegrating state of Cuba and what she considers a genocide of the Cuban people, how regime change may come in just a few years, her thoughts on brewing U.S. military action on Venezuela and Mexico, and the struggle for liberty worldwide today.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation





**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com





***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Websites

X https://x.com/cbntaRMNP

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cbntarmnp

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/mailyn.salabarria.2025

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/mailyn-salabarria





About Mailyn Salabarria

Mailyn Salabarria: born in Cuba and made in the USA.





For the last fifteen years, Mailyn has been a relentless advocate of individual natural rights, small government and not taking our freedom for granted. She is passionate about education and a staunch defender of parental rights.





Mailyn has lived in the United States since 2001. She has a Law Degree from Havana University and an MS in Mass Communication and Journalism from Florida International University. She has worked as a professional interpreter and translator, has been a small business owner, and is a graduate of the Leadership Program of the Rockies. She is a graduate of the Leadership Program of the Rockies, a Heritage Academy Fellow and one of the America Federation for Children’s Hispanic Leaders in Education. She is a public speaker, and an outreach and engagement consultant nationwide.





Her motto is freedom versus force. She is a mother of two.





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)