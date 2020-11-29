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MY VISION FOR THE HEALTHY AMERICAN FREEDOM CENTER - Peggy Hall
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy Hall
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy HallCheckmark Icon
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107 views • November 29, 2020
Thank you to all THE HEALTHY AMERICANS on board with me!
Be sure you are subscribed to this channel and CHECK IN FOR NEW DAILY VIDEOS!

I value your comments and read them all and answer as many as I can! I’m GRATEFUL for your contributions, ideas, support and encouragement of each other. We need this support!

YouTube is taking down channels, so please be sure to subscribe to: THE HEALTHY AMERICAN Newsletter: www.thehealthyamerican.org/subscribe

SUBSCRIBE to my BITCHUTE channel: https://bit.ly/3dJhigl

YOU DON'T HAVE TO SHUT YOUR BUSINESS! I show you how to stay "Open for Good" -- legally! https://bit.ly/2Vdf9kB

TAKE YOUR KIDS OUT OF GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS and WATCH THEM THRIVE WITH FREEDOM LEARNING: https://bit.ly/2Jm0ila

Order THE HEALTHY AMERICAN T-Shirts here: https://bit.ly/2Jg4mne
Use Promo Code GRATEFUL and save 15% though Tuesday Dec 1, 2020

PREPARE WITH PEGGY: Get $100 off long-term emergency food storage now: http://www.preparewithpeggy.com

PLEASE SUPPORT MY WELLNESS PARTNER BIOTRUST, which makes excellent quality products that I use and recommend! Their sponsorship helps me be able to do this important research, document creation, teaching, and reaching more people with my videos to educate and empower others to FIGHT BACK FOR FREEDOM!

Bio Trust Collagen: http://rdm.go2cloud.org/SH3Q

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If you benefit from the information, inspiration, education and empowerment I share, please DONATE:
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or: www.paypal.me/peggyhall

I have never worn a mask and I plan to NEVER wear one! The people who are willingly complying out of "convenience" are just making it harder for those of use who are fighting to defend YOUR freedom!!
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freedom centerthe healthy americanpeggy hall
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy