A Walk Through The Town Of Palmar Norte
KevinJJohnston
272 Subscribers
68 views
Published 19 hours ago

I decided to check out the town of Palmar Norte, in Western Costa rica. It is a town I have never been to before so I thought I would check it out and walk around showing you what this small town looks like. Cheap food and inexpensive fun things to purchase. It's a fun place that I'm glad to share with you.

