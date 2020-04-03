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Babbling About The Invisible Enemy
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10 views • April 03, 2020
The amount of chaos and hype attributed to The Invisible Enemy, gives me concern. We are being inundated with news coverage of the WuFlu and the consequences of such coverage is the not-so-well being of our society. A suicide crisis has arisen due to the fear of The Invisible Enemy, as well as an uptick in murders and assaults that are being committed in it's name.
We have let this fear of a virus strip us of common sense and decency. The main stream media has bombarded us with 2.1 BILLION mentions of this virus and with that mind-screwing we have kowtowed to it by locking ourselves in our homes, changing our way of life, implementing a virtual police state, and allowing our economy to completely crash and burn.
Lives are being ruined because of The Invisible Enemy ... not due to being infected by this biological entity, but the fear of it is shattering lives and communities.
I do not believe the virus is at the heart of this chaos. I don't know what conclusion is trying to be reached, but I'm worried that something nefarious is behind it.
Keep your eyes open and keep yourself safe.
German professor's letter to Angela: https://www.zerohedge.com/health/german-infectologist-decimates-covid-19-doomsday-cult-open-letter-merkel
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
We have let this fear of a virus strip us of common sense and decency. The main stream media has bombarded us with 2.1 BILLION mentions of this virus and with that mind-screwing we have kowtowed to it by locking ourselves in our homes, changing our way of life, implementing a virtual police state, and allowing our economy to completely crash and burn.
Lives are being ruined because of The Invisible Enemy ... not due to being infected by this biological entity, but the fear of it is shattering lives and communities.
I do not believe the virus is at the heart of this chaos. I don't know what conclusion is trying to be reached, but I'm worried that something nefarious is behind it.
Keep your eyes open and keep yourself safe.
German professor's letter to Angela: https://www.zerohedge.com/health/german-infectologist-decimates-covid-19-doomsday-cult-open-letter-merkel
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
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