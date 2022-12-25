MASSIVE FOOD SHORTAGE! - Crisis CONTINUES As Globalists Wreak HAVOC! - The Rations BEGIN!

BUY GOLD & SILVER HERE:https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive food shortages across the board as it's teamed with inflation and an energy crisis. This is leading to the collapse of markets throughout the world and the introduction of so-called solutions that actually make the problem far worse. That is the plan.

The idea is to force everyone into desperate dependence so that they will comply with whatever insane technocratic move the government makes in response. This has been the plan for many decades and following the plandemic, it is clear that it was used as a litmus test for the insanity we are seeing today.

In this video, we go into the fact that many places around the world are already doing rationing for foods as supplies dry up all while inflation and a manufactured energy crisis exacerbate the issue, pushing us closer and closer to a cashless technocratic takeover.





