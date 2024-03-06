Jesus was a Jew, or was He? Pt 1

The Jesus of the 'churches' is NOT the Jesus of Scripture. Let me show you.Follow along: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/jesus-was-a-jew-or-was-he/

We will begin by covering the common accepted belief of today's Christians and then we will examine the evidence.

We will cover the genealogy from Adam to Jesus and beyond.

We will cover which tribes settled which nations.

We will cover the land and territory of Judah.

We will cover the words, definitions, and meanings.

We will cover the lineage of the Davidic throne.

We will cover eyewitness accounts and historical records.

We will cover the differences between Judaism and Christianity.

We will cover portraits and paintings associated with Jesus.

We will cover the prophecies and the identifying marks of Israel.

We will cover everything that will expose the misunderstandings and lies, and reveal the truth.





You will likely not have heard of most of what will be presented here. Your first reaction may be to reject what you are hearing/reading. You may be offended. You may also be very pleasantly surprised. Your zeal for Christianity may be revitalized and your spirit quickened.

Not many people come to the knowledge of what will be presented here, and just so you know, you were not drawn to this study by accident. You were led here by the Divine Influence. The rest is up to you. You can take it or leave it.

I again urge you to please have an open mind and take the time to go through this series and then think for yourself and use your own discernment to reach your own conclusion.