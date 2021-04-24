COMMON SENSE TALK ON COVID [2021-03-31] - DR. STEPHEN KARANJA & DR. WAHOME NGARE (VIDEO)



When effective treatment protocols prevent COVID deaths, then vaccines aren't even authorized. Vitamin D during the winter months with less sunshine help to prevent Covid. If you do show the symptoms, Hydroxychloroquine with Zinc or Ivermectin have been found to be 100% effective when given at first signs of symptoms and the cost is very inexpensive. There is less than one-tenth of one percent chance of dying from covid without using any protocols/treatments/medications and a zero percent chance with protocols/treatments/medications so a vaccine is not needed. There is a higher chance of dying from the so-called vaccine than there is from dying from Covid. This is what makes this PLANdemic/SCAMdemic a CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY. There are so many LONG TERM risks using the OPERATING SYSTEM, GENE THERAPY, and THE FINAL SOLUTION, and no risks if you take Vitamin D, and use the protocol/treatments/medications at the first signs of any type of Flu symptoms. Please start using COMMON SENSE, there is ABSOLUTELY NO REASON TO RISK YOUR LIFE BY TAKING THE EXPERIMENTAL INOCULATION.



Source: Sergeant Major