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Thomas Jefferson: The Constitution vs the National Bank
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19 views • October 02, 2020
In 1791, Thomas Jefferson wrote his Opinion on the Constitutionality of a National Bank, opposing it primarily on 10th Amendment grounds. He also rejected claims that used the commerce, general welfare and necessary and proper clauses.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: October 2, 2020
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: October 2, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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