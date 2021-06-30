© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 06-30
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • June 30, 2021
Climate Change has reared it's ugly head and though we can do nothing about it, the democrats want us to pay out the nose for it all, while they continue their lives as they always have. Only God can change anything like Climate Change because He made it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.