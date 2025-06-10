BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THERE IS POWER IN THE TONGUE 😛 AND HERE IS PROOF❗ [BOLD WOMAN SHAMES TRANSAPOCALYPSE CULT MEMBERS]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
142 views • 17 hours ago

Proverbs 18:21[KJV]


Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.


https://www.biblegateway.com/quicksearch/?quicksearch=power+in+the+tongue&version=KJV


WHY DO YOU THINK THEY ATTEMPTED TO SHUT US ALL UP WITH MANDATES AND FACE MASKS⁉️ ✳


Did you watch THE CHURCH IS HIDING | 6-10-2025 this morning❓


https://coachdavelive.tv/w/nHf4VARAQy3YZKBcBjbCgY


Check out the first few minutes up the the video shown of politicians LYING IN YOUR FACE [continue if so inclined]


WHAT IF YOU COULD DO WHAT THIS WOMAN DID⁉️


Hilarious and terrifying.


Two butch lesbians get in a fight when I confront them about gender medicine harming kids in Davis.


How has almost every white, liberal-progressive woman in this town lost their brain??!!


It’s not possible from a child to be born in the wrong body.


I’m sorry but it’s not possible, it makes no sense.


Source: https://x.com/bourne_beth2345/status/1932114132347826263


✳ if you watched the previous video, you already know that the face masks served multiple purposes 😷

Keywords
groomingpower of the tonguetransapocalypsezipper titsbrainwashed cult membersdavis high school
