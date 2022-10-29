FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: 2 Samuel 22:28-33, 20221029

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

2 Samuel 22:28-33, Sabbath: 7th Day of the Week, October 29, 2022

O my JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD GOD my BANNER! You are my Gracious, Merciful, Holy, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Glorious Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ completed on the Cross to redeem me.

Heavenly Father, as my personal testimony to other Saints for Your daily Providential Protections, because of my Blood-Bought Rights in Christ, I extol You that:

28 As my JEHOVAH RAPHA, the LORD GOD my HEALER, You divinely heal those afflicted by Satan, who prayerfully call upon You for mercy and deliverance; but Your Eyes pity the haughty, who trust in doctors and medicine instead that You may humble them.

29 You are my Light, O JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD; You lighten my darkness with Your Holy Spirit’s Pillars of the Cloud and Fire.

30 For by You I run through a troop; by You, my ELOHIM, my LORD GOD, I victoriously overcome the enemies’ obstacles in the Power of Your Holy Spirit.

31 As for You, my JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD my SANCTIFIER, Your Way is Perfect; Your Holy Scriptures is tried; You are my JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD GOD my BANNER and SHIELD to all who fearfully trust in You.

32 For who is my ADONAI, the LORD my GOD except my EL-SHADDAI, my LORD GOD ALMIGHTY? And who is my Solid Rock, except my EMMANUEL, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, who is ALWAYS with us?

33 You, JEHOVAH SHALOM, the LORD GOD my PEACE are my Strength and Power, and You make my way Perfect.

Thank You, Holy Father, for Your daily Providential Blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (2 Samuel 22:28-33, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *