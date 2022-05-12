© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HUMANS ARE_ALGORITHMS? ORGANISMS? Upgraded AI Human 2.0? |___777-zz
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • May 12, 2022
WEF'S_DR. YUVAL NOAH HARARI (who is Israeli and author of the book "Sapiens") excerpts. Credit_Justice_TV__WEF
The scriptures talk about a strong delusion being sent to the earth, and how many will not accept the truth of the gospel and buy the LIE instead. I personally believe that Transhumanism will lead many people to great sorrows. Most of the world will believe in this concept being promoted and they will go along with the upgrade of human 2.0 and the metaverse, only to find out they were 'deceived' by mankind. They will find out that they hate the path they have chosen, but will not be able to 'disconnect' from the internet of bodies.
What is an algorithm? By geeksforgeeks.org
"An algorithm is a well-defined sequential computational technique that accepts a value or a collection of values as input, and outputs a value or output, that is needed to solve a problem. Or, we can say that an algorithm is said to be accurate if and only if it stops with the proper output for each input instance."
The scriptures talk about a strong delusion being sent to the earth, and how many will not accept the truth of the gospel and buy the LIE instead. I personally believe that Transhumanism will lead many people to great sorrows. Most of the world will believe in this concept being promoted and they will go along with the upgrade of human 2.0 and the metaverse, only to find out they were 'deceived' by mankind. They will find out that they hate the path they have chosen, but will not be able to 'disconnect' from the internet of bodies.
What is an algorithm? By geeksforgeeks.org
"An algorithm is a well-defined sequential computational technique that accepts a value or a collection of values as input, and outputs a value or output, that is needed to solve a problem. Or, we can say that an algorithm is said to be accurate if and only if it stops with the proper output for each input instance."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.