HUMANS ARE_ALGORITHMS? ORGANISMS? Upgraded AI Human 2.0? |___777-zz

WEF'S_DR. YUVAL NOAH HARARI (who is Israeli and author of the book "Sapiens") excerpts. Credit_Justice_TV__WEF

The scriptures talk about a strong delusion being sent to the earth, and how many will not accept the truth of the gospel and buy the LIE instead. I personally believe that Transhumanism will lead many people to great sorrows. Most of the world will believe in this concept being promoted and they will go along with the upgrade of human 2.0 and the metaverse, only to find out they were 'deceived' by mankind. They will find out that they hate the path they have chosen, but will not be able to 'disconnect' from the internet of bodies.

What is an algorithm? By geeksforgeeks.org

"An algorithm is a well-defined sequential computational technique that accepts a value or a collection of values as input, and outputs a value or output, that is needed to solve a problem. Or, we can say that an algorithm is said to be accurate if and only if it stops with the proper output for each input instance."