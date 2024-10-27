US Sports Partner Spotlight: Ardent Reels

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ArdentOutdoors - Fishing Reel Care and Maintenance
Ardent Tackle is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of freshwater fishing tackle and a distributor of D-Funk products, Zbones headphones, WFT-Gliss and Strong Braid fishing lines. Ardent is an American owned company with operations in Macon Missouri, USA. Ardent rods and reels are designed in the USA and manufactured overseas to deliver the highest performance at the lowest possible cost. Ardent manufactures the Ardent brand Reel Care products and the D-Funk product line in the USA. Ardent is continually adding new product to our portfolio designed for outdoor enthusiasts. https://tinyurl.com/ArdentReels1024
