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Israel vs. The World - Ethnic Cleansing Will NOT Bring Peace To Middle East
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25 views • July 06, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Dec 28, 2016 with 1K views.
Jesus is the only answer for true peace!
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the weekend uploaded another YouTube video, this time taking at the assertion (most often made by the Obama Administration) that the presence of Jews in Judea and Samaria (the so-called West Bank) is an obstacle to peace.
“I am perplexed by this notion,” stated Netanyahu, “because no one would suggest that the two million Arabs living inside Israel are an obstacle to peace. Because they aren’t.”
Netanyahu also turned the tables on the “ethnic cleansing” charge, noting that the only side trying to ethnically cleanse anything is the Palestinian leadership, which demands a state free of Jews.
While the prime minister only vaguely referenced “some enlightened nations” who are unfortunately backing this “outrageous” demand, he very clearly had the United States in mind as he asked, “Would you accept ethnic cleansing in your state? A territory without Jews, which Hispanics, without Blacks?”
The connection was not lost on the Obama White House.
“We obviously strongly disagree with the characterization that those who oppose settlement activity or view it as an obstacle to peace are somehow calling for ethnic cleansing of Jews from the West Bank,” US State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau told reporters.
Disgusted Trudeau added that what she called Netanyahu’s “inappropriate and unhelpful” remarks are the current topic of (probably heated) discussion with the Israeli government.
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
Jesus is the only answer for true peace!
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the weekend uploaded another YouTube video, this time taking at the assertion (most often made by the Obama Administration) that the presence of Jews in Judea and Samaria (the so-called West Bank) is an obstacle to peace.
“I am perplexed by this notion,” stated Netanyahu, “because no one would suggest that the two million Arabs living inside Israel are an obstacle to peace. Because they aren’t.”
Netanyahu also turned the tables on the “ethnic cleansing” charge, noting that the only side trying to ethnically cleanse anything is the Palestinian leadership, which demands a state free of Jews.
While the prime minister only vaguely referenced “some enlightened nations” who are unfortunately backing this “outrageous” demand, he very clearly had the United States in mind as he asked, “Would you accept ethnic cleansing in your state? A territory without Jews, which Hispanics, without Blacks?”
The connection was not lost on the Obama White House.
“We obviously strongly disagree with the characterization that those who oppose settlement activity or view it as an obstacle to peace are somehow calling for ethnic cleansing of Jews from the West Bank,” US State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau told reporters.
Disgusted Trudeau added that what she called Netanyahu’s “inappropriate and unhelpful” remarks are the current topic of (probably heated) discussion with the Israeli government.
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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