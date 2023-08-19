2023-8-19 yes and no - what is vs what should be - 241
NO!!!!!!!!!!!
USA
US
United States of America
democracy
deep state (team satan)
deep church (that satan uses to control the people)
united States for America
constitutional republic
the masons!!!
the world order!!!
sun day....
God has given the beast to devour the whore!!! in
the end of all things!!! which we are at!!!
trinity
amen...Ra..of Egypt
jesus...iesus...hey zeus!!!
spiritual Egypt
heaven (adjective)
sunday...(worship the sun day)
Amen Ra the sun god
sun of God
“new covenant” ---to be lawless!!!
“love”...under will (do as you please but be nice) (the golden rule)
man's church is baal worship!!!
lawless!!!
baptism in water
YES!!!!
united States for America
constitutional republic
(reject all....become stranger and pilgrim to the world, and at the same time, a soul-journer towards the kingdom of God....a spiritual place...so there isn't a destination per say, so we are just rejected the world and its order of things, laws, traditions, religions...and we are pressing into this new “place” with the Father in this calling to become His people, which we are also just learning slowly what that actually is...
to be a separate covenanted people of Yahuah!!!!
sabbath!!!
the sabbath is the separation, the proving!!!
Israel in the wilderness with God!!!
believe that there is a promise ahead!!! and press towards it!!! enduring what comes!!! always with thankfulness to the Father!!!
God shall look over His bride because she in the holy place with Him!!! she is both prepared and!!! adorned with her separation!!!
one God!!!!.....Yahuah!!!! jealous!
יהוה
one lord christ Yahusha!!!
(Yahuah's salvation)
one faith!!! one baptism!!!
press into the promised land
pilgrim...exodus!!! egypt!!! which is also called babylon!!! which is a mystery to all whom dwell therein!!!
covenant!!! it is revealed to you!!!
when you come out!!!
first christ....the forgiveness from the Father when we actually are ready in our heart to give Him all our everything!!!
the faith test...come out!!!
son of God
christ Yahusha was born by the spirit of God moving upon the virgin Mary.
the church in the wilderness
trial in the wilderness...a proving of their spirit to prove them faithful or no
the baptism of the spirit!!! baptism by fire!!!! this is of the Father!! true!!!
believe in Son
cry out to God for forgiveness
heed the call to give up our life and journey out from all else with God into the wilderness...
pilgrim's progress!!!
