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Michigan Governor Purposefully Planted Covid-19 in Nursing Homes
The Resistance 1776
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109 views • May 27, 2020
Alex Jones breaks down the horror behind the Michigan Governor's purposeful planting of covid-19 in nursing homes endangering the most vulnerable of the population to the deadly virus.

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