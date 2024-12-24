Lebanon: The most moral army in the world just can't stop telling on itself

The "most moral army in the world" just can't stop telling on itself.

Once again, Zionist terrorists have filmed themselves gleefully demolishing civilian homes in Southern Lebanon to bad club music.

They claim to be destroying "terrorist infrastructure" but who are the real terrorists? The marauders who invade a foreign country and destroy people's homes, or the popular movement who compensates the owners for their lost homes with cash payments and zero interest loans?

The Zionist cowards could never touch any of these buildings when Hezbollah defended them. They were beaten time and time again, so now they are taking their revenge on South Lebanon.