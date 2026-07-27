© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5yrs ago RIGGING The Covid Numbers Manufactured Crisis Utilized For Health Control Using Emergency Powers
Tim Truth
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/manufactured-crisis:e
4-6-20 Montana physician Dr Annie Bukacek discusses how death certificates are being manipulated
Scott Jensen
4-7-20 Death Certificates Interview Minnesota Senator Dr. Scott Jensen Covid-19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown Quarantine