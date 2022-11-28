Ukrainian Army Keeps Trying To Break Through On Kharkov Front Lines

The Russian army continues offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. While on the Kupyansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces remain on the defensive.

Despite the bad weather conditions and the significant depletion of available forces, the Ukrainian Army continues its attempts of offensive operations in the Svatovo region. The Ukrainian military attacks north of Svatovo and along the Svatovo-Kremennaya highway. Ukrainian sabotage groups are operating in the forest area to the southwest of Kremennaya.

To the north of Svatovo, the battle for the strategically important settlement of Novoselovskoye continues. On November 27, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that another attack on the village was prevented. Russian artillery strikes on the areas of concentration of Ukrainian troops reportedly destroyed up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen.

According to Russian military sources, from November 25 to 27, Ukrainian forces planned to conduct another major offensive on Kuzemovka.

Russian intelligence recorded the gathering of a strike group in the Kharkov region, which was supposed to strengthen the Ukrainian grouping in the area.

The reinforcement was mainly made up of foreign military, including former soldiers of the Bosnian and Albanian armies, as well as soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Division “Getica” and the 2nd Mountain Rifle Brigade “Sarmizegetuza” from Romania.

The command of the operation, presumably, was entrusted to Polish officers from Rzeszow, who had previously served in the 21st the Podgalski rifle brigade.

After their field camp and military warehouses were discovered by Russian intelligence means, the Ukrainian offensive was doomed.

On November 26, the Russian military reported a high-precision missile strike on the temporary deployment of Polish mercenaries near the village of Velikiye Khutora in the Kharkov region. Out of about 1,000 mercenaries, several hundred were killed and seriously injured.

The destruction of foreign mercenaries forced the Ukrainian command to redeploy reinforcements from the Kherson region to Kupyansk.

In the Lyman region, Russian artillery also thwarted offensive operations by Ukrainian forces near Stelmakhovka and Ploshchanka in the LPR. On November 27, the Russian military command declared that the losses of the Ukrainian Army in this direction amounted to more than 50 servicemen killed and wounded.

On the morning of November 28, the Ukrainian military continued their attempts to attack in the area of Ploshchanka, but failed.

Today, the Ukrainian military is forced to conduct offensive operations with smaller forces. Advancing mainly in small groups of up to 30 soldiers on several infantry fighting vehicles, the Ukrainian forces are unlikely to achieve any strategic success, especially in bad weather conditions.

However, the increased Ukrainian activity in the area confirms that the Ukrainian military command has not abandoned its plans to capture Svatovo and cut off the Severodonetsk agglomeration.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT