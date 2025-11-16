THE FIRMAMENT OVER 🗺 BIBLICAL EARTH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FLAT OUT TRUTH - The Bible makes it unmistakably clear: above us stretches a solid, frozen-oxygen firmament, like a vast tent over the earth as revealed throughout Scripture.
Source: https://x.com/TheFlatEartherr/status/1989699768637948306
Thumbnail: https://x.com/mitchell_l46629/status/1989837459736436761