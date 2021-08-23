Celebrity idiots push vaccine. These people are clueless.

These celebrities must be living in a closet. They don’t have a clue on what’s going on out there in the real world. They must sit and watch mainstream media all day because they are clueless on what is happening in the real world. People are getting injured and dying from the vaccine. If they knew what was going on, not only in our country, but all over the world, people are getting sick. The booster is coming to those who were vaccinated. The reason why is because the vaccine is a failure. It destroyed your immune system rendering your body incapable of picking up the pieces and now you need a booster. Those who have natural antibodies will have no problem with the .3% genetically different variant. Since the “vaccine” has reprogrammed their bodies, the first line immune defenders have been decimated. Celebrities, quit talking people into getting the vaccine. Blood is going to be on your hands. Start hiding in your house because of variant is coming to get you. Your immune system is becoming weaker, weaker, weaker. The booster will lower your immunity another 50% leaving you more immunocompromised.