"Unless we opt out, digital ID will get its tentacles around our necks and we will become like China."
"Your every move will be surveilled and your ID will be tied to your digital money."
"Said the wrong thing on social media? Didn't get the latest booster? Won't acknowledge that there are more than two genders?"
"You'll wake up one day and you won't be able to access your funds."
"The solution is to opt out."
