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Trumps Pedophiles
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233 views • January 15, 2021
Story about Trump and allegedly his old buddies that he does not know anymore.
Why did Ivanka convert and marry a jew like kushner that fails with anything that he touches and need to be bailed out by the muslims? the tax payers did not vote for a piece of shit like kushner that needed his dad to pay so that he could graduate. what are retards that have not their own talents called? i always forget that word.
Trump had the chance to do some major changes but blew it and got stuck in the jew agenda and let the globalists get to him.
Why did Ivanka convert and marry a jew like kushner that fails with anything that he touches and need to be bailed out by the muslims? the tax payers did not vote for a piece of shit like kushner that needed his dad to pay so that he could graduate. what are retards that have not their own talents called? i always forget that word.
Trump had the chance to do some major changes but blew it and got stuck in the jew agenda and let the globalists get to him.
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