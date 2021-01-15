Trumps Pedophiles

Story about Trump and allegedly his old buddies that he does not know anymore.



Why did Ivanka convert and marry a jew like kushner that fails with anything that he touches and need to be bailed out by the muslims? the tax payers did not vote for a piece of shit like kushner that needed his dad to pay so that he could graduate. what are retards that have not their own talents called? i always forget that word.



Trump had the chance to do some major changes but blew it and got stuck in the jew agenda and let the globalists get to him.