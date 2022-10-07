Create New Account
Battling Covid Vaccine Misinformation | Gloves Off Ep. 17
Published 2 months ago

In this episode of Gloves Off, Joey Gilbert, 2022 Nevada Governor Candidate, speaks with Gene Ho, author, Trump campaign photographer, the Editor and Chief of GEORGE, and the host of “About GEORGE with Gene Ho,” as seen on American Media Periscope.


Joey and Gene discuss the Coast Guard hero who was fired for not following Biden’s vaccine mandates, the United States recent rush to stock up on Nplate, and the increase in miscarriages and fetal abnormalities.


Later, Joey and Gene talk about Aaron Siri’s lawsuit against the CDC, Ryann McEnany’s recent Trump post, new legislation that would force doctors to support gender reassignment procedures, women’s health issues related to the covid vaccine, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) suing the FDA for misleading individuals about Ivermectin, and Governor Ron DeSantis statement about illegal aliens looting.


