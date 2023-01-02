Create New Account
1/1/2023 The recurrence of the various tragedies in Communist China is due to the fact that communism has wiped out all the civilization that China had throughout the history
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Summary：The recurrence of the various tragedies in Communist China is due to the fact that communism has wiped out all the civilization that China had throughout the history. At the very least, human beings should be respected and honored at birth and death. In Communist China, however, countless corpses have been eaten by stray dogs, thrown into the Yellow River, or buried and burned in mass graves. This marks the fundamental difference between the CCP’s ignorance and barbarism and the civilization of the West

