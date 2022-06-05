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The Dimming: Military Experts, CHEMTRAILS, CLIMATE CHANGE HOAX - [Documentary]
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2122 views • June 05, 2022
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GeoeongineeringWatch is pleased to announce the release of our groundbreaking documentary that conclusively exposes the existence of global weather intervention operations. Global weather engineering operations are a reality. Atmospheric particle testing conducted by GeoengineeringWatch has now proven that the lingering, spreading jet aircraft trails, so commonly visible in our skies, are not just condensation as we have officially been told. Who is responsible for carrying out these programs? What will the consequences be if geoengineering / solar radiation management operations are allowed? THE DIMMING documentary will provide answers to these questions and many more.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf78rEAJvhY
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/rlOsIiVzkjUL/
GeoeongineeringWatch is pleased to announce the release of our groundbreaking documentary that conclusively exposes the existence of global weather intervention operations. Global weather engineering operations are a reality. Atmospheric particle testing conducted by GeoengineeringWatch has now proven that the lingering, spreading jet aircraft trails, so commonly visible in our skies, are not just condensation as we have officially been told. Who is responsible for carrying out these programs? What will the consequences be if geoengineering / solar radiation management operations are allowed? THE DIMMING documentary will provide answers to these questions and many more.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf78rEAJvhY
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/rlOsIiVzkjUL/
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