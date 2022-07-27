Your Government Lied and is Trying To Depopulate The World

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Want proof, all you have to do is watch the video.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Info Wars - Anthony Fauci Tells The Biggest Lie He Has Ever Told In Latest TV Interview
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62e07c6c2a02302e3f5d60ef
2) Fox News -Tucker Carlson Tonight -on Big Pharma and Fauci lying
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-drugs-not-answer-every-human-problem
3) Infertility Movie - Robert F Kennedy
https://infertilitymovie.org/a-diabolical-agenda/