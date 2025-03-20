Dust to Dust - The Health Effects of 9/11 [2006]

While we're on the topic of WTC Dust, the next couple videos will deal with this irrefutable conspiracy "theory" almost as shocking (but just as deadly) as the event itself! "Dust to Dust" is narrated by Steve Buscemi.





"Asbestos fibers, once inhaled, cannot be expelled by the lungs and cause various cancers. Benzene, another carcinogen, suppresses the immune system and can cause leukemia. Mercury is toxic to the nervous system and especially the kidneys. Lead and cadmium are toxic to the respiratory tract and can also cause irreparable kidney damage. Polycystic aromatic hydrocarbons are the chemicals in cigarettes that cause lung, laryngeal and mouth and throat cancer. PCB's commonly cause skin rashes and also can cause liver damage. Tiny particulates in the dust itself lodge in the heart, cause ischemic heart disease - often fatal.... the EPA's reassuring public statements... were not based on science. They were based on White House policy." - narrator Steve Buscemi





"We were told that CEQ had the desire to protect the national security and to get Wall Street open and that was the reason why the Press releases were changed. Our work showed that more than 25% of the samples exceeded the 1% benchmark for asbestos." - Nikki Tinsley



