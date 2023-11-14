Create New Account
Sun-dried Tomato Chicken Sandwich with homemade focaccia bread
Chef Robert Crawford
Elevate your sandwich game with this flavorful creation that combines succulent chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, creamy avocado, tangy pickled red onions, and peppery arugula. Nestled between slices of homemade focaccia bread, this sandwich is a symphony of textures and tastes, making every bite a delight.

View the full recipe: https://robertjcrawford.com/sun-dried-tomato-chicken-sandwich-with-homemade-focaccia-bread/

