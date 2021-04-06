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Critics let loose after new photo of Trump’s office emerges
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1170 views • April 06, 2021
The first image has emerged of Donald Trump’s new Mar-a-Lago office in Florida and it kicked off a social media firestorm over a tiny forbidden bottle.
The former president has taken a beating on social media for what critics say was his attempt to hide what appears to be a bottle of Diet Coke behind his phone.
The former president has taken a beating on social media for what critics say was his attempt to hide what appears to be a bottle of Diet Coke behind his phone.
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